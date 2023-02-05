(URGENT) Lee Do-woon, a veteran journalist, tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
All News 15:21 February 05, 2023
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Most people masked up on 1st day of lifting of mandate rules
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
Yoon's approval rating slips for 3rd week: poll
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Families of crowd crush victims clash with police over installation of memorial altar
-
(2nd LD) U.S. remains committed to using full range of capabilities to defend S. Korea: Blinken
-
Korean American Rep. Young Kim named chair of House Indo-Pacific subcommittee
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
(2nd LD) Families of crowd crush victims hold memorial rally in downtown Seoul