Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:00 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon calls Ahn 'enemy' of state affairs management (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Presidential office publicly criticizes Ahn for his 'Yoon-Ahn coalition' remarks (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon intruding into U.S. airspace (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. downs suspected Chinese spy balloon; Washington-Beijing ties further strained (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Despite 100th day since Itaewon crowd crush, nothing has changed: negligence to safety and politicization of tragedy (Segye Times)
-- Yoon warns ruling party should give warning to Ahn; Ahn claims Yoon intervening in party leadership race (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon criticizes Ahn for his 'Yoon-Ahn coalition' remarks ahead of PPP leadership race (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon condemns Ahn as 'enemy of state affairs management' (Hankyoreh)
-- Friction between U.S. and China over U.S. shooting down of suspected Chinese spy balloon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. downs suspected Chinese spy balloon, flaring up bilateral tensions (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Growing shareholders' activism sways capital market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korean fishing boat capsizes, nine of 12 crew members missing (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Energy inflation' hits 25-year high in January (Korea Herald)
-- Families of Itaewon victims on collision course with Seoul City (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!