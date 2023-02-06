(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 6)

Resolve the differences through dialogue



An event to commemorate the tragic deaths of 159 in Itaewon 100 days ago was held in the National Assembly, Sunday. Religious leaders from the churches and Buddhist temples consoled the fallen souls and their families. But tensions are building fast after the families set up an altar on Seoul Square on Saturday by surprise after their street march. The city government said it will prohibit the installation of the altar in front of the city hall.

In regrettable developments, families of the Itaewon victims battled the police during their march, and the city of Seoul wants to dismantle the makeshift altar installed on the square. We wonder what the government and political circles really did over the past three months after the tragedy in October. The heads of the Yongsan Police Station and the Yongsan District Office were arrested for their lethargic response to the disaster. But after 100 days, neither interior minister nor the head of the National Police Agency took responsibility for the disaster.

The three-month investigation by the police only stopped at holding lower officers and officials accountable. A legislative probe into the tragedy also could not answer never-ending questions from the public. The prosecution took over the case from the police for further investigation, but has failed to show tangible results. We understand the deepening pain of the bereaved families.

But the question of setting up a public altar in front of the city hall or on the Gwanghwamun Square needs more discussions, as the one-sided establishment of the alter cannot be justified. Nevertheless, the city government's proposal to find a space on a subway station near the site of the deadly crowd crush can hardly be accepted by the families. That is only possible after the authorities find who's really responsible for the disaster and pledge to prevent such a tragedy from now. It goes too far if the city unilaterally hopes for the families to accept its proposal.

The city must consult with the families over feasible ways to commemorate the tragedy. If it attempts to dismantle the altar by 1 p.m. today as warned, the situation will get out of control. City officials must not ignore a warning from family members to burn themselves to death if they forcibly remove the altar.

We still have vivid memories of a public tributary space being used for political purposes after the Sewol ferry disaster in 2014 and a following sharp conflict between sympathizers and opponents. We must not take that path again.

The central government must first hold top officials and officers accountable for the tragedy to convince the families and the public. We hope Seoul city and the families resolve their differences through dialogue before it is too late.

