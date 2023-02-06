Go to Contents Go to Navigation

TXT tops Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'

All News 08:38 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Boy group Tomorrow X Together debuts at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart with "The Name Chapter: Temptation."

Billboard said Sunday (local time) the South Korean band topped the upcoming Billboard 200 chart for this week for the first time since its debut in March 2019.

It became the fifth K-pop act to achieve the feat, following BTS in 2018, SuperM in 2019, Stray Kids in 2022 and BLACKPINK in 2022.

The achievement by TXT made its management agency, BigHit Music, the only K-pop agency to chart two or more teams that it manages on the Billboard 200.

K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

