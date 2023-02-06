Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 06, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/-1 Cloudy 10
Incheon 06/00 Cloudy 10
Suwon 09/-3 Sunny 10
Cheongju 10/-3 Sunny 20
Daejeon 11/-3 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 20
Gangneung 12/01 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 12/-3 Sunny 20
Gwangju 13/-2 Cloudy 30
Jeju 13/04 Sunny 60
Daegu 12/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 12/02 Cloudy 30
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
Most Saved
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Korean American Rep. Young Kim named chair of House Indo-Pacific subcommittee
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Families of crowd crush victims hold memorial rally in downtown Seoul