Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/-1 Cloudy 10

Incheon 06/00 Cloudy 10

Suwon 09/-3 Sunny 10

Cheongju 10/-3 Sunny 20

Daejeon 11/-3 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 20

Gangneung 12/01 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 12/-3 Sunny 20

Gwangju 13/-2 Cloudy 30

Jeju 13/04 Sunny 60

Daegu 12/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 12/02 Cloudy 30

(END)

