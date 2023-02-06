S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to lowest tally in 224 days
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest tally in 224 days on Monday, a week after the country lifted most mandatory indoor mask-wearing rules amid a COVID-19 downtrend.
The country reported 5,850 new cases, including 20 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,263,261, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
It is the lowest daily count since June 27 last year when the figure came to 3,419.
The country added 18 COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the death toll to 33,614, the KDCA said.
The number of critically ill patients came to 289, down from 313 the previous day.
South Korea's new COVID-19 cases have been on the decline for the fifth consecutive day Monday, signaling a solid downturn in local cases.
Health authorities said the wintertime wave has likely passed its peak while recommending wearing masks as an effective way to prevent infection.
On Jan. 30, the government lifted the mask mandate for indoor spaces, except at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
