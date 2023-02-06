Pirates' Choi Ji-man dropped from S. Korean team for World Baseball Classic

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Choi Ji-man has been cut from the South Korean national team for next month's World Baseball Classic (WBC) due to medical reasons, officials here said Monday.

The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced that the Pirates submitted a "medical objection" to the tournament organizers, based on Choi's elbow surgery in November 2022. The objection was upheld in a ruling by the World Baseball Classic Inc. Disability Review Committee.



In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2023, Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Choi Ji-man speaks with reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korean manager Lee Kang-chul named Choi to his team in January despite the player's recent operation but left doors open for a last-minute change in case of the Pirates' objection. WBC-bound teams are allowed to make changes on medical grounds before the Feb. 7 deadline.

Instead of selecting another first baseman in lieu of Choi, Lee picked SSG Landers outfielder Choi Ji-hoon to take Choi Ji-man's spot.

Choi Ji-hoon, 25, enjoyed the best season of his three-year Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) career in 2022, batting .304/.362/.427 with career highs of 10 home runs and 31 steals. He is an elite defensive center fielder on a team with a couple of other strong defenders in the outfield.

This leaves Park Byung-ho and Kang Baek-ho, a pair of KT Wiz teammates, as the only first basemen options. Park himself is coming off a serious ankle injury that limited him to designated hitting duties in the late portion of the 2022 KBO season, while Kang is a defensive liability at first.

South Korea's first game is against Australia on March 9 at Tokyo Dome.

South Korea will also face Japan, China and the Czech Republic in Pool B. The top two teams after round-robin action will advance to the quarterfinals. All preliminary and quarterfinal games for Pool B nations will take place at Tokyo Dome.

Without Choi Ji-man, Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals, an American-born star with a Korean mother, are the only two major leaguers on the South Korean roster.



In this file photo from Nov. 8, 2022, Choi Ji-hoon of the SSG Landers celebrates after scoring a run against the Kiwoom Heroes during the bottom of the third inning of Game 6 of the Korean Series at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

