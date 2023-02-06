With 2 gold medals, short tracker Park Ji-won closes in on World Cup overall title
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean short track speed skater Park Ji-won has strengthened his grip on the World Cup overall lead with two more gold medals in Germany over the weekend.
Park won the men's 1,500 meters in the fifth stop of the International Skating Union (ISU) World Cup Short Track Speed Skating in Dresden, Germany, on Sunday (local time).
The 26-year-old had won the 1,000m gold medal on Saturday.
With the two latest victories, Park improved to 868 points in the World Cup overall standings for the season, good for a 234-point lead over his teammate, Hong Kyung-hwan, with one World Cup event remaining in the Netherlands this week.
Park also captured the World Cup overall title for the 2019-2020 season.
In the women's competition, Kim Gil-li grabbed the 1,500m gold medal on Sunday. The 18-year-old is the top South Korean so far with 614 points in the overall standings, third behind Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands (912) and Courtney Sarault of Canada (616).
Also on Sunday for South Korea, Shim Suk-hee won bronze in the women's 1,500m and Choi Min-jeong did the same in the women's 500m.
Lin Xiaojun of China, former South Korean star born Lim Hyo-jun, earned his first individual World Cup title for his adopted country in the men's 500m on Sunday.
Under his birth name, the 26-year-old won a gold medal and a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He acquired a Chinese passport in June 2020, while going through a protracted legal battle over sexual harassment charges from the previous year. He was acquitted in 2021.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Korean American Rep. Young Kim named chair of House Indo-Pacific subcommittee
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
(2nd LD) Families of crowd crush victims hold memorial rally in downtown Seoul