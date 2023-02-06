Int'l flights back to 60 pct of pre-pandemic levels in Jan.
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The number of international flights has returned to 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels in January, helped by increased travel to Japan and Asian countries, the transport ministry said Monday.
In January, international flights that went through Incheon International Airport reached 27,206, recovering from the 45,046 flights marked in January 2019, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The number of passengers on international routes stood at 4.61 million in January, 58 percent of 8.02 million in January 2019, the statement said.
Eased COVID-19 restrictions helped unleash pent-up travel demand on international routes to Japan, Vietnam, Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries.
In October, South Korea removed a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test requirement for inbound travelers on the first day of their arrival.
Japan lifted the ban on the number of inbound passengers and resumed visa-free travel for visitors from specific countries, including South Korea, on Oct. 11.
