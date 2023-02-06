The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 February 06, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.49 3.49
2-M 3.48 3.49
3-M 3.47 3.49
6-M 3.52 3.55
12-M 3.53 3.59
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
Most Saved
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
Korean American Rep. Young Kim named chair of House Indo-Pacific subcommittee
-
(2nd LD) Families of crowd crush victims hold memorial rally in downtown Seoul