Seoul stocks trim earlier losses late Mon. morning amid rate woes
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier losses late Monday morning, with investors staying concerned over the Federal Reserve's determination to keep rates high for a while to tame inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 15.29 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,465.11 as of 11:10 a.m.
The KOSPI opened sharply lower, tracking losses on Wall Street due to rate hike worries.
On Friday (U.S. time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.4 percent to 33,926.01 points, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.6 percent to 12,006.95 points.
The Fed raised the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points Wednesday as expected, and its Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank needs "substantially more evidence" to be confident that inflation is on a downward path.
Institutions and foreigners sold a combined 274 billion won (US$220 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 264 billion won.
In Seoul, tech and energy stocks were the lead decliners.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1.8 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 1.1 percent, and cosmetics firm AmorePacific Corp. was down 0.3 percent.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 0.1 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. climbed 0.2 percent, and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries Co., gained 0.7 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,245.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 15.75 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
(LEAD) Opposition leader says he will appear again before prosecutors for questioning
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) 7 of 10 S. Koreans support independent development of nuclear weapons: poll
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
Korean American Rep. Young Kim named chair of House Indo-Pacific subcommittee
-
(2nd LD) Families of crowd crush victims hold memorial rally in downtown Seoul