DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Monday to introduce an impeachment motion against the interior minister over the government's alleged bungled response to the Itaewon crowd crush.
The decision was made at a general meeting of lawmakers earlier in the day.
The DP had called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to fire Interior Minister Lee Sang-min, railroading a dismissal motion against Lee in December to hold him responsible for the Oct. 29 tragedy that killed 159 people.
The presidential office said the motion, which is not legally binding, should be considered after probes into the crowd crush are completed.
Lee himself has also refused to step down.
