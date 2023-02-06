S. Korea to employ UAM vehicles for visitors during 2030 World Expo

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will push to use urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles as an actual means of transportation during the 2030 World Expo if it hosts the event in the southeastern port city of Busan, the industry ministry said Monday.

The organizing committee signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Telecom Co., Hanwha Sytems Co., Tmap Mobility Co. and the Korea Airports Corp. that calls for cooperation on using next-generation vehicles to boost the convenience of visitors during the event, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

As an efficient aviation transportation system, a UAM uses highly automated aircraft for passengers or cargo transport at lower altitude within urban and suburban areas.

South Korea aims to operate the system in metropolitan areas in around 2025 so that those vehicles will be able to serve as useful tools during the upcoming event, the committee said.

In September, South Korea submitted an official application to host the World Expo, through which it eyes to share its unique growth experience and develop international cooperation in overcoming various challenges facing the world together. South Korea is competing with Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia.



This file photo shows a life-size urban air mobility simulator, presented by SK at its CES booth at the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center, in Las Vegas on Jan. 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)