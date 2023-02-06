S. Korea, Australia renew expanded currency swap deal
SEJONG, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Australia renewed their currency swap deal Monday, the finance ministry and central bank said, to ensure a steady exchange of goods and services between the two countries.
The renewed five-year deal, signed by the Bank of Korea (BOK) and the Reserve Bank of Australia, allows for the exchange of local currencies between the two countries of up to 12 billion Australian dollars or 9.6 trillion won (US$8.1 billion).
The countries initially signed the swap deal in 2014 and had renewed it every three years.
"The two countries shared a consensus that the currency swap has promoted trade and contributed to the stability of the financial market," the finance ministry said in a release.
The finance ministry added the two countries have agreed to extend the deal by five years instead of three to maintain a stable currency swap scheme.
The latest agreement will remain effective until 2028.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man dropped from S. Korean team for World Baseball Classic