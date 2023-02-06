The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



(LEAD) One of crew members missing from fishing boat capsizing found dead

SEOUL/SINAN -- Rescuers searching a 24-ton fishing boat that capsized off the southwestern coast found one missing crew member dead inside the ship's cabin Monday, Coast Guard officials said.

Seawater started to flood the ship's engine room, causing the vessel, the Cheongbo, to overturn at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in waters 16.6 kilometers west of the uninhabited island of Daebichi that lies some 20 km from the southwestern county of Sinan.



DP to introduce impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Monday to introduce an impeachment motion against the interior minister over the government's alleged bungled response to the Itaewon crowd crush.

The decision was made at a general meeting of lawmakers earlier in the day.



(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office

SEOUL -- Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, a leading candidate in the race for leader of the ruling People Power Party (PPP), called off all campaign events scheduled for Monday, after the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol openly bristled at his suggestion that he has good "alliance"-like relations with Yoon.

Ahn made the remark during a meeting with party members in the southeastern city of Daegu last week, claiming he is an excellent partner for Yoon and their chemistry is good enough to call their relations the "Yoon-Ahn alliance."



(LEAD) N. Korea to hold ruling party plenary meeting on agriculture this month

SEOUL -- North Korea plans to hold a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in late February to discuss issues related to agricultural development, its state media said Monday.

At a politburo meeting of the WPK's Central Committee held the previous day, the North unanimously decided to convene the seventh enlarged plenary meeting of the party late this month, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



S. Korea to employ UAM vehicles for visitors during 2030 World Expo

SEOUL -- South Korea will push to use urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles as an actual means of transportation during the 2030 World Expo if it hosts the event in the southeastern port city of Busan, the industry ministry said Monday.

The organizing committee signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Telecom Co., Hanwha Sytems Co., Tmap Mobility Co. and the Korea Airports Corp. that calls for cooperation on using next-generation vehicles to boost the convenience of visitors during the event, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



(LEAD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'

SEOUL -- Boy group Tomorrow X Together claimed the first No. 1 in its career on Billboard 200 as its latest album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," debuted atop the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.

Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) the South Korean band topped the upcoming Billboard 200 chart for this week for the first time since its debut in March 2019.



