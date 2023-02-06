Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Chilsung Beverage 2022 net income down 4.4 pct to 131.1 bln won

All News 14:29 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net profit of 131.1 billion won (US$105.1 million), down 4.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 222.9 billion won, up 22.3 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 13.4 percent to 2.84 trillion won.
