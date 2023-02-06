BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop juggernaut BTS has failed to secure its first Grammy for the third consecutive year.

BTS ran for best pop duo or group performance with "My Universe," along with the British rock band Coldplay, and best music video for "Yet to Come" at the 65th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (U.S. time) but left the ceremony empty-handed.

The best music video went to Taylor Swift for "All Too Well: The Short Film" during the Premier Ceremony, where the vast majority of awards are handed out.

Kim Petras and Sam Smith's chart-topping collaboration "Unholy" won the Grammy for best pop duo or group performance in the main ceremony that followed.



K-pop boy band BTS poses for a photo in Seoul on May 24, 2021, as they take part virtually in the ceremony of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, in this file photo captured from the group's official Twitter account. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This year, the South Korean group also earned itself its first album of the year nod as a featured artist on Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" album, on which members J-Hope, Suga and RM are credited as songwriters. BTS' collaborative single with Coldplay, titled "My Universe," was also featured on the album.

However, Harry Styles' "Harry's House" took the prestigious honor.

The K-pop septet either attended or performed at the Grammy Awards in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

It first graced the Grammy stage in 2019 as a presenter in the best R&B album category and in 2020 performed together with Lil Nas X. In 2021 and 2022, the band attended the ceremonies as a nominee for best pop duo or group performance and performed its megahit singles "Dynamite" and "Butter," respectively, on the stage alone. But the group failed to take home its first golden gramophone each time.

The members did not attend this year's ceremony as the team has gone on hiatus since the oldest member Jin's enlistment in the military in December.

The Grammy Awards is considered the most prestigious awards night in the American music industry, along with the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. BTS has previously won at the latter two awards ceremonies.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)