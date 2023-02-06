Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC turns to loss in Q4

All News 14:10 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 266.6 billion won (US$213.6 million), shifting from a profit of 18.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 24.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 107 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 18.6 percent to 763.7 billion won.
