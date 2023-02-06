SKC swings to loss in 2022
All News 14:10 February 06, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Monday reported its 2022 net loss of 66.7 billion won (US$53.4 million), turning from a profit of 342.3 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 45.1 percent on-year to 220.3 billion won. Annual revenue increased 38.6 percent to 3.13 trillion won.
