Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SKC swings to loss in 2022

All News 14:10 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Monday reported its 2022 net loss of 66.7 billion won (US$53.4 million), turning from a profit of 342.3 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 45.1 percent on-year to 220.3 billion won. Annual revenue increased 38.6 percent to 3.13 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#SKC
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!