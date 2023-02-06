Jeju Air to expand flights to Vietnam and Laos

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Monday it will expand flights to Vietnam and Laos in April after three years of their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeju Air plans to resume services on the routes from Incheon to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Vientiane on April 20, the company said in a statement.

The budget carrier operated eight routes to five Vietnamese cities -- Danang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc -- at the end of 2019. Most of the routes were suspended in early 2020, when the pandemic hit the airline industry.

In June last year, the company resumed the routes from Incheon to Danang and Nha Trang, and the Busan-Da Nang route.

Jeju Air aims to turn around this year after posting net losses for three consecutive years through 2021 as eased virus restrictions unleash pent-up travel demand.

The carrier plans to release its full-year earnings results Tuesday.



This file photo, provided by Jeju Air Co. on Nov. 19, 2021, shows a passenger aircraft run by the low-cost carrier. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

