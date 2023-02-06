S. Korea to reduce ultrafine dust levels at subway platforms by 17 pct by 2027

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The environment ministry plans to reduce ultrafine dust levels at subway platforms nationwide by 17 percent by 2027, officials said Monday.

The plan was part of the ministry's five-year subway air quality improvement program announced during a meeting of government ministers in charge of social issues.

Under the plan, the ministry seeks to bring the average density of ultrafine dust particles at subway platforms down to 24 micrograms per cubic meter by 2027.

The average ultrafine dust density at subway platforms, measured by ultrafine dust monitoring devices installed at subway stations nationwide, stood at 29 ㎍/㎥ last year.

Ultrafine particles are smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter and are also known as PM 2.5.

To achieve the goal, the ministry plans to expand its real-time ultrafine dust monitoring to subway trains and tunnels on top of the platforms, and introduce air quality control guidelines catering to each public facility within this year, according to the ministry officials.

Starting next year, the ministry will also operate dust collector vehicles in a pilot project, the officials added.



This undated file photo shows an ultrafine dust monitor displaying the average hourly ultrafine dust level at a subway station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

