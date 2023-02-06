SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Daesang 21,100 DN 200

ORION Holdings 15,910 UP 420

SKNetworks 4,045 DN 70

AmoreG 42,650 UP 150

HyundaiMtr 170,700 DN 2,100

KCC 239,000 UP 1,500

SKBP 71,400 DN 900

DongkukStlMill 13,240 DN 90

CJ 82,400 DN 300

SK hynix 89,100 DN 3,100

Hanwha 27,850 DN 350

LX INT 34,200 DN 350

Hyundai M&F INS 30,300 UP 50

HyundaiEng&Const 36,900 DN 850

CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,500 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,380 DN 220

Kogas 32,250 DN 350

Youngpoong 617,000 DN 2,000

DB HiTek 45,000 DN 1,200

TaihanElecWire 1,583 DN 20

HITEJINRO 26,100 DN 50

Yuhan 52,700 DN 600

SLCORP 26,150 DN 750

CJ LOGISTICS 89,700 DN 2,200

DOOSAN 87,700 DN 1,500

DL 57,900 DN 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,760 DN 240

KIA CORP. 70,500 DN 700

GS E&C 22,350 DN 550

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 701,000 DN 13,000

KPIC 165,800 UP 2,700

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,740 DN 210

SKC 96,200 DN 2,000

MERITZ SECU 6,450 DN 160

GS Retail 27,900 DN 400

HtlShilla 80,300 UP 100

Ottogi 468,500 DN 4,500

Daewoong 20,900 DN 100

Shinsegae 227,000 DN 1,500

