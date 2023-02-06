KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Daesang 21,100 DN 200
ORION Holdings 15,910 UP 420
SKNetworks 4,045 DN 70
AmoreG 42,650 UP 150
HyundaiMtr 170,700 DN 2,100
KCC 239,000 UP 1,500
SKBP 71,400 DN 900
DongkukStlMill 13,240 DN 90
CJ 82,400 DN 300
SK hynix 89,100 DN 3,100
Hanwha 27,850 DN 350
LX INT 34,200 DN 350
Hyundai M&F INS 30,300 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 36,900 DN 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 30,500 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,380 DN 220
Kogas 32,250 DN 350
Youngpoong 617,000 DN 2,000
DB HiTek 45,000 DN 1,200
TaihanElecWire 1,583 DN 20
HITEJINRO 26,100 DN 50
Yuhan 52,700 DN 600
SLCORP 26,150 DN 750
CJ LOGISTICS 89,700 DN 2,200
DOOSAN 87,700 DN 1,500
DL 57,900 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,760 DN 240
KIA CORP. 70,500 DN 700
GS E&C 22,350 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 701,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 165,800 UP 2,700
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,740 DN 210
SKC 96,200 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 6,450 DN 160
GS Retail 27,900 DN 400
HtlShilla 80,300 UP 100
Ottogi 468,500 DN 4,500
Daewoong 20,900 DN 100
Shinsegae 227,000 DN 1,500
