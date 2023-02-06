TaekwangInd 732,000 DN 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 0

KAL 23,750 DN 100

Nongshim 333,000 UP 1,000

LG Corp. 80,200 DN 1,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 225,500 DN 2,000

Boryung 9,600 DN 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 58,400 UP 2,100

SGBC 48,150 UP 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 DN 250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 DN 70

POSCO Holdings 298,000 DN 5,000

DB INSURANCE 64,200 DN 600

SamsungElec 61,600 DN 2,200

NHIS 9,400 DN 50

LS 66,300 DN 100

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110600 DN1600

GC Corp 132,000 DN 1,500

Hyosung 69,600 DN 700

LOTTE 32,250 UP 300

GCH Corp 17,460 DN 60

LotteChilsung 165,400 UP 9,900

DongwonInd 46,700 UP 1,700

Hanmi Science 30,850 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 146,000 DN 2,900

Hanssem 52,300 DN 700

F&F 150,300 DN 2,200

KSOE 81,500 DN 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,750 UP 250

MS IND 17,560 UP 150

OCI 93,800 DN 200

LS ELECTRIC 48,900 DN 500

KorZinc 533,000 DN 4,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,760 DN 80

HyundaiMipoDock 79,500 DN 1,300

IS DONGSEO 34,700 DN 400

S-Oil 85,800 DN 1,100

LG Innotek 280,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 UP 500

HMM 21,850 DN 750

(MORE)