KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 732,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,770 0
KAL 23,750 DN 100
Nongshim 333,000 UP 1,000
LG Corp. 80,200 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 225,500 DN 2,000
Boryung 9,600 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 58,400 UP 2,100
SGBC 48,150 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,750 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 298,000 DN 5,000
DB INSURANCE 64,200 DN 600
SamsungElec 61,600 DN 2,200
NHIS 9,400 DN 50
LS 66,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110600 DN1600
GC Corp 132,000 DN 1,500
Hyosung 69,600 DN 700
LOTTE 32,250 UP 300
GCH Corp 17,460 DN 60
LotteChilsung 165,400 UP 9,900
DongwonInd 46,700 UP 1,700
Hanmi Science 30,850 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 146,000 DN 2,900
Hanssem 52,300 DN 700
F&F 150,300 DN 2,200
KSOE 81,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,750 UP 250
MS IND 17,560 UP 150
OCI 93,800 DN 200
LS ELECTRIC 48,900 DN 500
KorZinc 533,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,760 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 79,500 DN 1,300
IS DONGSEO 34,700 DN 400
S-Oil 85,800 DN 1,100
LG Innotek 280,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 175,500 UP 500
HMM 21,850 DN 750
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man dropped from S. Korean team for World Baseball Classic