KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 54,200 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 149,000 UP 2,500
Mobis 205,500 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 83,400 UP 2,000
S-1 57,800 DN 700
ZINUS 37,800 DN 550
Hanchem 207,000 DN 2,000
DWS 43,250 UP 250
KEPCO 19,200 DN 160
SamsungSecu 33,600 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 8,500 UP 40
SKTelecom 46,250 DN 100
HyundaiElev 28,950 DN 400
SAMSUNG SDS 124,900 DN 200
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,350 DN 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,230 DN 115
Hanon Systems 9,280 DN 320
SK 197,400 DN 3,100
ShinpoongPharm 21,350 DN 450
Handsome 27,350 DN 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 65,000 UP 400
Asiana Airlines 14,970 UP 40
COWAY 55,100 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 93,000 DN 1,100
IBK 10,030 DN 80
DONGSUH 20,250 DN 450
SamsungEng 25,700 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 113,700 DN 400
PanOcean 5,990 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 0
CheilWorldwide 20,450 DN 150
LOTTE CONF 118,700 DN 1,400
KT 34,300 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24800 0
LOTTE TOUR 14,060 UP 570
LG Uplus 10,840 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 300
KT&G 91,600 DN 1,200
Doosan Enerbility 15,840 DN 660
Doosanfc 33,350 DN 850
