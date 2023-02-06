KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 13,780 DN 360
Kangwonland 22,700 DN 300
NAVER 215,500 DN 8,000
Kakao 65,200 DN 2,000
NCsoft 461,000 DN 11,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,500 UP 1,500
COSMAX 78,000 0
KIWOOM 97,500 DN 3,900
DSME 24,350 DN 50
HDSINFRA 7,520 UP 80
DWEC 4,470 DN 135
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,300 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 347,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 33,650 DN 450
LG H&H 694,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 658,000 DN 16,000
KEPCO E&C 63,700 DN 1,400
ShinhanGroup 40,950 DN 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,100 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,700 DN 1,650
LGELECTRONICS 101,600 UP 800
Celltrion 166,300 DN 2,800
TKG Huchems 19,750 UP 220
JB Financial Group 9,570 UP 220
DAEWOONG PHARM 150,200 DN 1,300
LIG Nex1 81,300 UP 200
AMOREPACIFIC 148,200 DN 1,400
SK Innovation 170,900 DN 1,100
FOOSUNG 12,810 UP 80
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,600 DN 1,500
KIH 61,900 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,800 DN 2,000
GS 42,800 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,570 DN 25
HANAFINANCIALGR 47,850 DN 750
Fila Holdings 37,950 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 6,820 DN 80
HanmiPharm 266,500 UP 2,500
emart 102,100 DN 3,200
GKL 19,980 UP 200
(MORE)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Actor Song joong-ki announces marriage and wife's pregnancy
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man dropped from S. Korean team for World Baseball Classic