KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLMAR KOREA 43,650 DN 150
HANJINKAL 41,150 0
POONGSAN 34,800 DN 100
KOLON IND 45,300 DN 600
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 50 DN1100
Youngone Corp 42,550 DN 700
KBFinancialGroup 55,700 DN 1,200
Meritz Financial 41,900 DN 700
PIAM 33,450 DN 1,050
Hansae 16,630 DN 230
CSWIND 65,700 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 28,900 DN 400
DoubleUGames 48,750 DN 250
ILJIN HYSOLUS 33,800 DN 1,150
HYOSUNG TNC 445,000 UP 14,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,640 DN 390
BGF Retail 187,500 DN 3,400
HANILCMT 12,130 UP 190
HL MANDO 45,100 DN 250
KakaoBank 28,200 DN 650
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 807,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 10,840 DN 220
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,800 UP 40
CHONGKUNDANG 82,900 UP 500
ORION 122,200 DN 1,100
HD HYUNDAI 60,100 DN 100
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 413,000 UP 3,500
Doosan Bobcat 35,500 UP 250
SKBS 77,200 DN 1,700
WooriFinancialGroup 12,330 DN 190
KRAFTON 179,000 DN 7,700
SKCHEM 85,200 DN 300
Netmarble 60,300 DN 3,300
SK ie technology 72,100 0
kakaopay 62,600 DN 3,100
SKSQUARE 35,850 DN 750
HYBE 188,800 DN 6,800
DL E&C 35,450 DN 1,850
LG Energy Solution 525,000 DN 10,000
K Car 13,340 DN 680
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader
-
Journalist tapped as new spokesperson for presidential office
-
Son Heung-min partially wins lawsuit filed by former agent