SK Ie Technology turns to profits in Q4

All News 16:04 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Monday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 9.5 billion won (US$7.6 million), shifting from a loss of 8.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 10.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 29.2 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 12.8 percent to 177.4 billion won.

The operating loss was 28.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
