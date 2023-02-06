Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Ie Technology turns to red in 2022

All News 16:04 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Monday reported its 2022 net loss of 29.7 billion won (US$23.7 million), turning from a profit of 95.4 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 52.3 billion won for the year, compared with a profit of 89.2 billion won from the previous year. Annual sales fell 3 percent to 585.8 billion won.
