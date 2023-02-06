Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinhan Bank CEO offers to quit over health issue

All News 16:51 February 06, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The new chief executive of Shinhan Bank has offered to resign due to an unspecified health issue only about a month after being elected to the top post of the major South Korean lender, bank officials said Monday.

Shinhan Bank said its CEO Han Yong-gu, who assumed his post on Dec. 30, informed the bank of his decision to resign to minimize the impact from a management vacuum. He said he needs medical treatment, which could take a substantial amount of time.

Shinhan Financial Group plans to quickly hold a meeting to seek Han's successor.

This photo provided by Shinhan Bank on Feb. 6, 2023, shows its CEO Han Yong-gu, who offered to resign only about a month after his inauguration. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

