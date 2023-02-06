Shinhan Bank CEO offers to quit over health issue
All News 16:51 February 06, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The new chief executive of Shinhan Bank has offered to resign due to an unspecified health issue only about a month after being elected to the top post of the major South Korean lender, bank officials said Monday.
Shinhan Bank said its CEO Han Yong-gu, who assumed his post on Dec. 30, informed the bank of his decision to resign to minimize the impact from a management vacuum. He said he needs medical treatment, which could take a substantial amount of time.
Shinhan Financial Group plans to quickly hold a meeting to seek Han's successor.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
