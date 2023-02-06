S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 6, 2023
All News 16:34 February 06, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.459 3.400 +5.9
2-year TB 3.403 3.240 +16.3
3-year TB 3.283 3.110 +17.3
10-year TB 3.283 3.148 +13.5
2-year MSB 3.397 3.234 +16.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.237 4.081 +15.6
91-day CD 3.470 3.490 -2.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
Most Saved
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Son Heung-min partially wins lawsuit filed by former agent
-
S. Korea closely watching N. Korea's 'increased' activities to prepare for military parade: Seoul official
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Opposition party takes to streets to protest prosecution probes into leader