NIS forms interagency team to probe suspected ant-communist law violations
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said Monday it has formed a joint team with the prosecution and police to investigate suspected anti-communist law violation cases until the end of the year.
The spy agency plans to operate the interagency team to look into suspected violations of the National Security Act until Dec. 31, before it is to hand over the right to investigate espionage cases linked to North Korea to the police from 2024 under a law revision passed in 2020.
The formation of the team came amid concerns that the transfer of investigative authority starting next year could weaken the country's investigative capabilities to crack down on Pyongyang's espionage activities here.
