The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(2nd LD) DP submits impeachment motion against interior minister over Itaewon tragedy

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and two minor parties introduced an impeachment motion against the interior minister Monday over the government's alleged bungled response to the Itaewon crowd crush.

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo told a plenary meeting that an impeachment motion signed by DP floor leader Park Hong-keun, minor progressive Justice Party floor leader Lee Eun-ju, Basic Income Party Rep. Yong Hye-in and 173 other lawmakers has been submitted.



-----------------

Opposition leader denies speaking by phone with underwear tycoon accused of money transfer to N.K.

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday rejected allegations he spoke by phone with an underwear tycoon accused of sending millions of dollars to North Korea for inter-Korean projects, including Lee's possible visit to the North, once again disavowing knowing the tycoon.

News reports have said that Kim Seong-tae, former chairman of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, told prosecutors that Lee said "thank you" to him over the phone for transferring US$8 million to the North in 2019 on behalf of Lee's Gyeonggi provincial government for his possible visit to the North and other projects.



-----------------

Gov't, ruling party agree to introduce new trucking freight rate system

SEOUL -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) agreed Monday to promptly introduce a new freight rate system for cargo truckers.

The two sides held a policy consultation meeting to discuss measures to normalize the cargo transport industry following a nationwide truckers' strike late last year.



-----------------

(LEAD) 23 Thai tourists out of contact after arriving in Muan Int'l Airport

SEOUL -- A total of 23 Thai tourists have gone out of contact after arriving at Muan International Airport in southwestern South Korea over the past week, the justice ministry said Monday.

The ministry said 10 Thais disappeared soon after landing at the Muan airport in Muan, 385 kilometers south of Seoul, on a chartered flight from the Southeast Asian country Monday morning. It said all efforts are under way to find the missing Thais.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to employ UAM vehicles for visitors during 2030 World Expo

SEOUL -- South Korea will push to use urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles as an actual means of transportation during the 2030 World Expo if it hosts the event in the southeastern port city of Busan, the industry ministry said Monday.

The organizing committee signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SK Telecom Co., Hanwha Sytems Co., Tmap Mobility Co. and the Korea Airports Corp. that calls for cooperation on using next-generation vehicles to boost the convenience of visitors during the event, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

(2nd LD) 3 of crew members missing from fishing boat capsizing found dead

SEOUL/SINAN -- Rescuers searching a 24-ton fishing boat that capsized off the southwestern coast found three missing crew members dead inside the shipwreck Monday, Coast Guard officials said.

Seawater started to flood the ship's engine room, causing the vessel, the Cheongbo, to overturn at 11:19 p.m. Saturday in waters 16.6 kilometers west of the uninhabited island of Daebichi that lies some 20 km from the southwestern county of Sinan.



-----------------

(2nd LD) TXT secures first No. 1 on Billboard 200 for 'Temptation'

SEOUL -- Boy group Tomorrow X Together claimed the first No. 1 in its career on Billboard 200 as its latest album, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," debuted atop the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart.

Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) the South Korean band topped the upcoming Billboard 200 chart for this week for the first time since its debut in March 2019.

(END)