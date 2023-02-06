Yoon orders humanitarian aid for quake-hit Iran, Turkey

SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government on Monday to come up with active measures to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran and Turkey hit hard by recent earthquakes, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction to the presidential National Security Office and the foreign ministry.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey early Monday, killing at least 912 people and injuring more than 5,000, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Iran was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake late last month, which killed at least three people and injured more than 800.



