(LEAD) Yoon orders humanitarian aid for quake-hit Iran, Turkey
(ATTN: UPDATES with government statement)
SEOUL, Feb. 6 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed the government on Monday to come up with active measures to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran and Turkey hit hard by recent earthquakes, his office said.
Yoon gave the instruction to the presidential National Security Office and the foreign ministry.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck central Turkey early Monday, killing at least 912 people and injuring more than 5,000, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.
Iran was hit by a 5.9 magnitude earthquake late last month, which killed at least three people and injured more than 800.
The South Korean government expressed its condolences over the deadly earthquake in Turkey.
"We express our deep comfort and condolences to the numerous victims and their family members affected by the earthquake in southeast Turkey," the foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.
"We hope for a swift restoration in the affected areas."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
Ruling party, gov't mulling expanding heating bill support for middle class
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Son Heung-min partially wins lawsuit filed by former agent
-
S. Korea closely watching N. Korea's 'increased' activities to prepare for military parade: Seoul official
-
(LEAD) 23 Thai tourists out of contact after arriving in Muan Int'l Airport
-
Apparent N.K. weather balloon enters S. Korean airspace earlier this week: Seoul's military