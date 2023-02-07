SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 7.



Korean-language dailies

-- Thousands dead in devastating earthquake in Turkey (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Turkey, leaves at least 2,500 dead (Kookmin Daily)

-- Generation MZ labor unions to join forces, choose fairness, coexistence over ideological struggle (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to allow online sale of horse betting tickets this year (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Massive earthquake in Turkey, Syria leaves thousands dead, injured (Segye Times)

-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey leaves at least 2,300 dead (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Devastating earthquake in Turkey kills 2,000 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Turkey, over 2,300 dead (Hankyoreh)

-- 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey followed by 7.5 magnitude aftershock; thousands dead (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung, SK leaders visit U.S. over chip export controls on China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- FSS chief Lee Bok-hyun takes aim at banks, targets outside directors (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North to display key weapons at parade Wednesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Powerful quake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria; toll expected to rise (Korea Herald)

-- Powerful quake kills at least 1,500 in Turkey, Syria (Korea Times)

