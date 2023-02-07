Kakao Pay swings to profits in Q4

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 34.1 billion won (US$27.2 million), shifting from a loss of 34.7 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 22.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 28.8 billion won a year earlier. Sales fell 3.6 percent to 122.9 billion won.

