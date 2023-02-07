Kakao Pay shifts to profits in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 27.5 billion won (US$22 million), turning from a loss of 33.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 45.5 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 27.2 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 13.7 percent to 521.7 billion won.

