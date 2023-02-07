Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kakao Pay shifts to profits in 2022

All News 07:51 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Pay Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 27.5 billion won (US$22 million), turning from a loss of 33.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 45.5 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 27.2 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 13.7 percent to 521.7 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Kakao Pay
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!