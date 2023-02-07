Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 07, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 09/00 Cloudy 10
Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 10
Suwon 09/-1 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 10/-2 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 11/-3 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 60
Jeonju 12/-1 Sunny 20
Gwangju 14/00 Cloudy 0
Jeju 13/08 Rain 10
Daegu 13/-1 Sunny 20
Busan 14/06 Cloudy 10
(END)
