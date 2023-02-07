Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 09/00 Cloudy 10

Incheon 07/00 Cloudy 10

Suwon 09/-1 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 10/-2 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 11/-3 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 09/-4 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 60

Jeonju 12/-1 Sunny 20

Gwangju 14/00 Cloudy 0

Jeju 13/08 Rain 10

Daegu 13/-1 Sunny 20

Busan 14/06 Cloudy 10

(END)

