Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors have summarily indicted a former foreign ministry employee on charges of attempting to sell BTS member Jungkook's lost hat online for 10 million won (US$7,950), legal sources said Tuesday.

The former government employee, whose identity has been withheld, allegedly shared a photo of the bucket hat on an online flea market, claiming the K-pop superstar had left it at the ministry building in Seoul when he visited to apply for a passport.

The seller further said he had acquired the ownership of the hat since no one came to claim it for six months after it was reported as lost property. Following controversies, he deleted the post and surrendered voluntarily to police.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office investigating the case has summarily indicted him, seeking a punishment of fines for embezzlement charges.

The K-pop group's agency confirmed to police that the hat belonged to Jungkook.

Prosecutors plan to return the hat to Jungkook.



