SK Innovation swings to red in Q4
All News 09:18 February 07, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 386.8 billion won (US$307.8 million), turning from a profit of 151.4 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 683.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 62.3 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 39.5 percent to 19.13 trillion won.
The loss was 342.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
