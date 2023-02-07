SK Innovation 2022 net income up 307.4 pct to 1.99 tln won
All News 09:19 February 07, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net income of 1.99 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), up 307.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 3.99 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 1.74 trillion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 66.6 percent to 78.05 trillion won.
(END)
