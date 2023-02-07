Seongnam City Hall raided in development corruption investigation

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided Seongnam City Hall on Tuesday as part of a high-profile development corruption investigation involving opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, officials said.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent investigators to the City Hall and Asia Developer, a private real estate developer, to seize evidence related to the investigation.

The probe centers on allegations that the municipal government of Seongnam gave special administrative favors to Asia Developer in 2015, which led a high-profile development project to turn the city's Baekhyeon-dong district into apartment complexes.

The search came after Lee, the chair of the main opposition Democratic Party, was summoned to appear before prosecutors for a second round of questioning over corruption allegations connected to the development project, as well as another one launched in 2015 at the city's Daejang-dong district.

Both projects were launched while Lee was the mayor of the city.



