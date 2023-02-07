Ultrafine dust advisory issued in capital, central areas
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Ultrafine dust advisories were issued in parts of the capital and central areas and others on Tuesday.
The advisories went into effect in parts of the western port city of Incheon, the central city of Sejong, Gyeonggi Province, South and North Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province, the National Institute of Environmental Research said
As of 8 a.m., the level of ultrafine dust, particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, stood at "very bad" at over 75 micrograms per cubic meter in Sejong and South Chungcheong Province.
The concentration level reached "bad" between 36 and 75 micrograms per cubic meter in the capital area, Gangwon Province, North Chungcheong Province, Daejeon, Daegu and North Jeolla Province, according to the institute.
Throughout the day till 9 p.m., emergency fine dust reduction measures will be implemented in those areas, requiring heavy fine dust emitters and construction sites to readjust or cut down operating hours.
The institute said ultrafine dust will start to clear away Wednesday afternoon.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
