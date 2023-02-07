Seoul shares up late Tue. morning on tech gains

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended gains late Tuesday morning as tech gains offset concerns over the U.S.' monetary tightening and the Sino-U.S. tensions.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 12.78 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,450.97 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index opened marginally higher and had fluctuated within a tight range before marking solid increases on the back of individual investors' bargain hunting.

The KOSPI sank 1.7 percent Monday, as an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report raised concerns over more rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Investors have also watched the developments regarding a suspected Chinese spy balloon, which had flown over North America before being shot down last week.

Most blue chips on the Seoul bourse gathered ground Tuesday, with top-cap tech shares leading the upturn of the index.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.14 percent, and chip giant SK hynix grew 1.68 percent.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution surged 2.29 percent, and Samsung SDI advanced 1.57 percent. LG Chem surged 3.65 percent.

Bio shares also gathered ground, with Samsung Biologics climbing 0.62 percent and Celltrion rising 0.36 percent.

Internet giant Naver rose 0.93 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, added 1.69 percent.

But carmakers lost ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.41 percent, and its affiliate Kia lost 0.43 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,254.65 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.

