LX International Q4 net profit down 49.3 pct to 77.7 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 77.7 billion won (US$61.9 million), down 49.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 23.9 percent on-year to 157.9 billion won. Revenue decreased 9.6 percent to 4.11 trillion won.

(END)