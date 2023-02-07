LX International 2022 net income up 44.2 pct to 779.3 bln won

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 779.3 billion won (US$620.5 million), up 44.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 965.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 656.2 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 12.4 percent to 18.75 trillion won.

