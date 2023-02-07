S. Korea mulls sending KC-330 tanker transport aircraft to assist quake-hit Turkey
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military is considering sending a KC-330 military tanker transport aircraft along with rescue workers to Turkey to assist the country in the aftermath of this week's devastating earthquake, according to officials Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the government to quickly send rescue workers and medical supplies to the country after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck its southern region and Syria the previous day, killing more than 4,000 people in both nations combined.
The military is reviewing sending the aircraft capable of making a nonstop flight to the country, along with emergency response personnel, according to the officials.
South Korea's military mobilized the aircraft in past emergency humanitarian assistance operations, including the humanitarian mission in 2021 to evacuate nearly 400 Afghan co-workers and family members to South Korea.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' J-Hope tries long hair in photo book to be released this month
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
(LEAD) Candidate registration opens for PPP leadership race
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
DP hits back at Yoon's office over stock manipulation allegations involving first lady
-
Jay Park's Won Soju to be sold in U.S.
-
(2nd LD) Search under way for 9 missing after fishing boat capsizes
-
(LEAD) Ahn calls off campaigning activities amid row with Yoon's office
-
BTS fails to win Grammy for 3rd consecutive year
-
Pirates' Choi Ji-man says 'deeply hurt' to be dropped from WBC team
-
Ex-gov't employee summarily indicted for alleged attempt to sell Jungkook's lost hat
-
(LEAD) 23 Thai tourists out of contact after arriving in Muan Int'l Airport
-
S. Korea closely watching N. Korea's 'increased' activities to prepare for military parade: Seoul official