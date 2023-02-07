Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in Q4
All News 13:57 February 07, 2023
SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 212.3 billion won (US$168.9 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
Operating profit for the October-December period was 117.1 billion, compared with a loss of 696.7 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 10.9 percent to 4.94 trillion won.
(END)
