Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in 2022

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net loss of 295.2 billion won (US$234.9 million), remaining in the red compared with the previous year.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 355.6 billion won for the year, compared with a loss of 1.38 trillion won a year earlier. Sales rose 11.7 percent to 17.3 trillion won.

