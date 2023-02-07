Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Lotte Fine Chemical 2022 net income down 74.7 pct to 148.3 bln won

14:14 February 07, 2023

SEOUL, Feb. 7 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Tuesday reported its 2022 net profit of 148.3 billion won (US$118 million), down 74.7 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 408.5 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 244.5 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 38.4 percent to 2.46 trillion won.
